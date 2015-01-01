Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cannabidiol (CBD) shows promise for a variety of indications, including anxiety. Prior survey work indicates anxiety ranks as a top reason for which people use cannabidiol (CBD), but no work has evaluated individuals using CBD specifically for anxiety.



METHOD: The current study evaluated CBD product use patterns and perceptions within a sample of 81 participants (M(age) = 32.63, SD(age) = 12.99) who reported using CBD products for anxiety-related concerns within the past 30 days.



RESULTS: Family and friends, followed by popular and scientific literature, were the most common sources informing participants' decision to use CBD products to target anxiety. On average, participants reported using CBD products daily for at least a year and indicated it was very effective in targeting anxiety-related symptoms. The top three ranked symptoms improved by CBD products were subjective anxiety, difficulty falling asleep, and irritability. These findings were despite the fact that the most frequent dosing levels (∼50mg) were well below those empirically observed to yield anxiolytic effects. Most participants denied side effects, adding to the literature supporting CBD products' safety and tolerability. Finally, participants were generally poorly informed about the nature of CBD products (e.g., distinction from THC), suggesting a need for consumer education.



CONCLUSION: Collectively, the current study extends prior survey work suggesting powerful expectancies about CBD products, particularly in terms of anxiety reduction, including among those using it to target anxiety-related symptoms.



FINDINGS also highlight the importance of addressing the gap between scientific and consumer knowledge.

Language: en