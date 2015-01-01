Abstract

This study explored the effect of different dual-task (DT) training programs on DT interference in adults with intellectual disability. Center-of-pressure (CoP) mean velocity in single-task (ST) and cognitive-DT conditions and the Timed Up-and-Go Test (TUGT) during ST, cognitive-DT, and motor-DT conditions were assessed before and after intervention in a cognitive-motor training group, a motor-motor training group, and a control group. Before training, CoP mean velocity and TUGT time increased (p <.001) in DT compared with the ST condition. After training, the CoP mean velocity values remained unchanged (p =.07) in DT compared with the ST condition among the cognitive-motor training group. Furthermore, compared with the ST condition, no increase (p = 1) was reported in the TUGT time during the cognitive-DT condition for the cognitive-motor training group and during the motor-DT for the motor-motor training group (p =.12). The effect of DT training on DT interference depends on the training modality.

