Abstract

BACKGROUND: Multifactorial falls risk assessment and multidomain interventions are recommended by the World guidelines for falls prevention and management. To successfully implement these interventions, it is important to understand determinants influencing the implementation.



METHODS: A literature search was conducted for this systematic review on the 3 December 2021 and updated on the 3 April 2023 in five databases: PubMed (including MEDLINE), EMBASE (via Embase.com), Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (via Cochrane Library), Web of Science Core Collection and CINAHL (via EBSCO). Studies were included if they reported on determinants influencing the implementation of a multifactorial falls risk assessment and/or multidomain interventions in community-dwelling older people. Editorials, opinion papers, systematic reviews and studies focusing on one population (e.g. Parkinson) were excluded. Two researchers independently screened the articles on title, abstract and full text. The quality was evaluated based on a sensitivity analysis. 'The Comprehensive Integrated Checklist of Determinants of practice' was used to categorise the determinants.



RESULTS: Twenty-nine studies were included. Determinants were classified as barriers (n = 40) and facilitators (n = 35). The availability of necessary resources is the most reported determinant. Other commonly reported determinants are knowledge, intention/beliefs and motivation at the levels of older people and healthcare professionals, fitting of the intervention into current practice, communication, team and referral processes and financial (dis)incentives.



CONCLUSIONS: Mapping of the barriers and facilitators is essential to choose implementation strategies tailored to the context, and to enhance the uptake and effectiveness of a multifactorial falls risk assessment and/or multidomain interventions.

Language: en