Citation
Kirk-Provencher KT, Sloan ME, Andereas K, Erickson CJ, Hakimi RH, Penner AE, Gowin JL. Alcohol Alcohol. 2024; 59(4).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
38953742
PMCID
Abstract
AIMS: Reward processing and regulation of emotions are thought to impact the development of addictive behaviors. In this study, we aimed to determine whether neural responses during reward anticipation, threat appraisal, emotion reactivity, and cognitive reappraisal predicted the transition from low-level to hazardous alcohol use over a 12-month period.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; Young Adult; young adults; hazardous alcohol use; *Emotional Regulation/physiology; *Magnetic Resonance Imaging; *Reward; Alcohol Drinking/psychology/physiopathology; Alcoholism/psychology/physiopathology/diagnostic imaging; Amygdala/diagnostic imaging/physiopathology; biopsychosocial markers; Brain/diagnostic imaging; Emotions/physiology; neural markers