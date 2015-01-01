Abstract

Airbag vests (AV) are increasingly popular in equestrian sports. The efficacy of AV in protecting against serious injury has not been adequately analyzed, nor have product testing standards been established. This study provides an overview of current research to understand AV efficacy and future areas of improvement. A systematic review applying the PRISMA framework, NIH Study Quality Assessment, and CEBM Level of Evidence was conducted. Employing variations of "equestrian sport," "powered two-wheeled vehicle," "thoracic injury," "chest deflection," "airbag vest," and "safety vest," 18 articles were identified for data collection from three recognized research databases and citation searching. In laboratory settings, the ability of AV to protect against thoracic injuries was variable based on concurrent foam-based safety vest (SV) usage, impact speed, and impact mechanism. Studies that examined equestrian falls with AV found an association with increased injury rates and risk. SVs were shown to provide inconclusive efficacy in protecting against injuries in experimental and cohort studies. Protective capabilities depend on material, temperature, and impact mechanism. Further limiting use, equestrians reported not wearing, or incorrectly wearing SV due to unknown benefits, low comfort, and ill fit. In equestrian sports, based on published literature to date, AV have not been associated with a reduction in injury. AV appear to be associated with an increase in the risk of serious or fatal injuries in certain settings. However, research in this area is limited and future, large-scale studies should be conducted to further evaluate the efficacy of the air vests.

