Abstract

Many recent studies have used boil-and-bite style instrumented mouthguards to measure head kinematics during impact in sports. Instrumented mouthguards promise greater accuracy than their predecessors because of their superior ability to couple directly to the skull. These mouthguards have been validated in the lab and on the field, but little is known about the effects of decoupling during impact. Decoupling can occur for various reasons, such as poor initial fit, wear-and-tear, or excessive impact forces. To understand how decoupling influences measured kinematic error, we fit a boil-and-bite instrumented mouthguard to a 3D-printed dentition mounted to a National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE) headform. We also instrumented the headform with linear accelerometers and angular rate sensors at its center of gravity (CG). We performed a series of pendulum impact tests, varying impactor face and impact direction. We measured linear acceleration and angular velocity, and we calculated angular acceleration from the mouthguard and the headform CG. We created decoupling conditions by varying the gap between the lower jaw and the bottom face of the mouthguard. We tested three gap conditions: 0 mm (control), 1.6 mm, and 4.8 mm. Mouthguard measurements were transformed to the CG and compared to the reference measurements. We found that gap condition, impact duration, and impact direction significantly influenced mouthguard measurement error. Error was higher for larger gaps and in frontal (front and front boss) conditions. Higher errors were also found in padded conditions, but the mouthguards did not collect all rigid impacts due to inherent limitations. We present characteristic decoupling time history curves for each kinematic measurement. Exemplary frequency spectra indicating characteristic decoupling frequencies are also described. Researchers using boil-and-bite instrumented mouthguards should be aware of their limitations when interpreting results and should seek to address decoupling through advanced post-processing techniques when possible.

