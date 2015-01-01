Abstract

In dynamic impact events, thoracic injuries often involve rib fractures, which are closely related to injury severity. Previous studies have investigated the behavior of isolated ribs under impact loading conditions, but often neglected the variability in anatomical shape and tissue material properties. In this study, we used probabilistic finite element analysis and statistical shape modeling to investigate the effect of population-wide variability in rib cortical bone tissue mechanical properties and rib shape on the biomechanical response of the rib to impact loading. Using the probabilistic finite element analysis results, a response surface model was generated to rapidly investigate the biomechanical response of an isolated rib under dynamic anterior-posterior load given the variability in rib morphometry and tissue material properties. The response surface was used to generate pre-fracture force-displacement computational corridors for the overall population and a population sub-group of older mid-sized males. When compared to the experimental data, the computational mean response had a RMSE of 4.28N (peak force 94N) and 6.11N (peak force 116N) for the overall population and sub-group respectively, whereas the normalized area metric when comparing the experimental and computational corridors ranged from 3.32% to 22.65% for the population and 10.90% to 32.81% for the sub-group. Furthermore, probabilistic sensitivities were computed in which the contribution of uncertainty and variability of the parameters of interest was quantified. The study found that rib cortical bone elastic modulus, rib morphometry and cortical thickness are the random variables that produce the largest variability in the predicted force-displacement response. The proposed framework offers a novel approach for accounting biological variability in a representative population and has the potential to improve the generalizability of findings in biomechanical studies.

