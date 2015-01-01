Abstract

To observe overall, training, and match injury incidence in female youth football. We also aimed to quantify the incidence of injuries by affected tissue and body location. The following databases were examined: PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, SPORTDiscus, Cochrane and PEDro. Papers that reported overall injury incidence, training or match injury incidence were included. Additionally, studies had to be performed in adolescent female football players (13-19 years of age). The Newcastle-Ottawa Scale and the checklist of items that must be included in epidemiological football reports were used to assess methodological quality of the included articles. For the meta-analyses, a random effect model was used. A total of 13 studies were included. There were 2,333 injuries; incidence was higher during games (12.7/1000 h) compared to training sessions (2.3/1000 h). The injury match-to-training ratio was 5.8. The lower limbs were the region in which the greatest number of injuries occurred, with the ankle (1.2/1000 h) and knee (0.8/1000 h) having the most injuries. In relation to injured tissue, ligament injuries represented an incidence of 1.3/1000 h, followed by muscle injuries (0.9/1000 h). This study represents the first step towards the creation and implementation of preventative measures in female youth football. The results suggest that attention should be focused on ankle and knee injuries, since they are the most frequent and can lead to sport retirement in some cases depending on the severity.



