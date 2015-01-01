Abstract

BACKGROUND: Loneliness affects individuals of all age groups, and mobile fishers are susceptible to loneliness due to the nature of their occupation. However, there is no study examining loneliness and risky behaviours among fishers in Ghana. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to examine fishers' mobility history, prevalence of loneliness, predictors of loneliness, effects of loneliness on fishers, coping strategies to address loneliness, and prevalence of risky behaviour among fishers in Elmina, Ghana.



METHODS: This is a convergent parallel mixed-method study involving 385 fishers in Elmina. A questionnaire and interview guides were used to collect data from respondents. Descriptive statistics, Pearson's chi-square and Fisher exact tests, and binary logistic regression were used to analyse the quantitative data, while the qualitative data were analysed thematically.



RESULTS: From the quantitative findings, most fishers were mobile (54.5%) and travelled alone (45.7%). Approximately 83% of the fishers experienced loneliness. Male fishers (AOR = 0.049; 95% CI = 0.003-0.741; p-value = 0.030), fishers affiliated with the African Traditionalist religion (AOR = 0.043; 95% CI = 0.002-0.846; p-value = 0.038), and fishers who travelled with their working colleagues (AOR = 0.002; 95% CI = 0.000-0.023; p-value = ≤ 0.001), were less likely to be experience loneliness. Feeling bored, isolated and worried/anxious were the main perceived effects of loneliness. Alcohol consumption and finding a companion to spend time with were the main strategies fishers used to cope with their loneliness. Most male fishers consumed alcohol (92.5%; p-value = ≤ 0.001) and spent time with companions (73.5%; p-value = ≤ 0.001) to cope with their loneliness. The quantitative and qualitative findings showed that fishers engaged in risky behaviours (excessive alcohol consumption, casual sex, and smoking marijuana and tobacco). From the quantitative findings, more male fishers engaged in excessive alcohol consumption (97.6% vs. 74.5%; p-value = ≤ 0.001), casual sex (88.2% vs. 61.7%, p-value = ≤ 0.001), smoking marijuana (43.0% vs. 13.0%, p-value = ≤ 0.001) and tobacco (49.4% vs. 19.1%; p-value = 0.001) than female fishers.



CONCLUSIONS: Loneliness and risky behaviours were common among fishers. Therefore, there is an urgent need to design interventions to help reduce loneliness and risky behaviour among fishers.

