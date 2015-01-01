Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although there is a wealth of evidence indicating the enduring consequences of childhood emotional maltreatment (CEM) on social and relational functioning across life stages, little known about how CEM affects marital attitudes in emerging adulthood, particularly among rural first-generation college students (rural FGCS) at the critical stage of developing romantic relationships.



OBJECTIVE: To explore whether differential patterns of CEM existed among rural FGCS in China during emerging adulthood. Furthermore, the study aims to examine the potential differences in the chain mediating role of CEM on the pathway to adulthood marital attitudes across different CEM profiles. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Using a cluster sampling approach, a total of 3848 rural first-generation college freshmen (males = 39.2 %, mean age = 18.42 years) were recruited from three universities in China.



METHODS: Latent profile analysis was utilized to identify potential patterns of CEM using Mplus version 7.4. Structural equation modeling and multigroup comparisons were then performed to investigate the association between CEM and attitudes towards marriage in emerging adulthood, utilizing AMOS 24.0.



RESULTS: Three profiles of CEM was identified among rural FGCS: a low-CEM group (51.87 %), a moderate-CEM group (36.69 %), and a severe-CEM group (11.44 %). The association between CEM and adulthood marital attitudes was mediated by core self-evaluation and meaning in life. However, the mediation effects varied across the three CEM profiles. In the low-CEM group, core self-evaluation and meaning in life were observed to partially mediate the negative association between CEM and adulthood marital attitudes. On the other hand, in the moderate-CEM and severe-CEM groups, the relationship between CEM and adulthood marital attitudes was fully mediated by core self-evaluation.



CONCLUSIONS: The study's findings suggest that CEM is a significant predictor of marital attitudes among rural FGCS during emerging adulthood, with the severity of emotional neglect and abuse being the primary distinguishing factor between different CEM profiles. Core self-evaluation plays an important role in this relationship. Future clinical interventions could benefit from focusing on enhancing core self-evaluation and meaning in life, particularly for those with CEM experiences.

