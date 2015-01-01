|
Citation
|
Li Q, Chu X, Yang Y, Jia Y. Child Care Health Dev. 2024; 50(4): e13302.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38953565
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In the digital age, bullying manifests in two distinct forms: traditional bullying and cyberbullying. Children's peer relationships are important predictors of bullying, and bullying in turn predicts peer relationships. However, few researchers have noted the bidirectional relationship between peer relationships and bullying.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Sex Factors; Longitudinal Studies; China; bullying; peer acceptance; East Asian People; Child Behavior/psychology; *Crime Victims/psychology; *Bullying/psychology; *Interpersonal Relations; *Peer Group; cross‐lagged analyses; Cyberbullying/psychology; peer rejection; social dominance; Social Dominance