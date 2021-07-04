Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated influence of biological sex on postconcussive symptoms (PCS) following concussion using the Federal Interagency Traumatic Brain Injury Research (FITBIR) database.



METHOD: All studies with publicly released data as of 4/7/21 that included both males and females, enough information to determine severity of injury consistent with concussion, a measure of PCS, and objective measures of neurocognitive functioning were used. This resulted in 6 studies with a total of 9890 participants (3206 females, 6684 males); 815 participants completed the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory (NSI), 471 completed the Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire (RPSQ), and 8604 completed the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool-3rd Edition (SCAT 3). Questionnaires were harmonized and the following symptom composite scores were computed: total score, somatic, cognitive, and affective. Data were analyzed using linear mixed-effects models.



RESULTS: Females endorsed higher total symptoms relative to males and that military personnel endorsed higher symptoms relative to civilians. Additionally, there was a small but significant interaction effect, such that female military personnel endorsed even higher symptoms than would be predicted by the main effects. Similar patterns were observed for somatic, cognitive, and affective symptom domains.



CONCLUSIONS: Further understanding sex differences in PCS reporting is key to informing the most appropriate treatment options. Future work will need to examine whether sex differences in symptom reporting is due to sex differences in endorsement styles or genuine differences in symptom presentation, as well as the relationship between study population (e.g., military, civilian, sport) and sex on objective cognitive functioning and other functional outcomes.

Language: en