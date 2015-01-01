|
Sánchez-Fernández M, Borda-Mas M, Horváth Z, Demetrovics Z. Compr. Psychiatry 2024; 134: e152512.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38955108
Problematic online behaviours are a concern among university students. Although previous research has identified that psychological distress, cognitive distortions, conscientiousness and neuroticism traits, motor impulsivity, and emotion regulation strategies have a significant direct effect on generalised problematic Internet use (GPIU), problematic social media use (PSMU), and problematic online gaming (POG), it is still necessary to determine the extent to which these psychological factors, taken together, are associated with each of the problematic online behaviours. In a sample of 690 Spanish university students, the present study examined the relationship of these psychological factors with GPIU, PSMU, and POG. Correlation and regression analyses were performed.
College students; Internet addiction; Social media; Problematic internet use; Online gaming; Psychological factors