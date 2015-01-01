|
King RA. Crisis 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
38953318
BACKGROUND: Sometimes during real or presumed life-threatening and/or near-death circumstances, an individual undergoes an altered state of consciousness referred to as a near-death experience (NDE). The prevalent position in the field of NDE research for the last several decades has been that such experiences result in positive antisuicidal attitudes and that it is highly unlikely that experients will try to kill themselves afterward. In addition, the important consideration of passive suicidal ideation is neglected in NDE research. Aims: To question the premature assumption that people are highly unlikely to die by suicide after an NDE.
suicide; suicide risk; suicide attempt; near-death experience; passive suicidal ideation