Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sometimes during real or presumed life-threatening and/or near-death circumstances, an individual undergoes an altered state of consciousness referred to as a near-death experience (NDE). The prevalent position in the field of NDE research for the last several decades has been that such experiences result in positive antisuicidal attitudes and that it is highly unlikely that experients will try to kill themselves afterward. In addition, the important consideration of passive suicidal ideation is neglected in NDE research. Aims: To question the premature assumption that people are highly unlikely to die by suicide after an NDE.



METHOD: Four case studies of suicide after an NDE are provided and examined.



RESULTS: Although important quantitative data are still needed, it can no longer be argued that people do not die by suicide after an NDE. Limitations: Only four cases were available for examination, and the degree of impact that the NDE had on their suicide is uncertain.



CONCLUSION: Much more research is needed on suicide risk post NDE. In the meantime, the NDE should not be ignored in suicide assessments, but therapists and other relevant professionals need to be attentive to any possible indications of either active or passive suicidal ideation post NDE.

