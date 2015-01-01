|
Citation
López-Mora C, Carlo G, López IH, González-Blázquez FJ, Gasch EO. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1368336.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
38952829
PMCID
Abstract
The purpose of this study was to analyze the relationships between cybervictimization in social networks, problematic smartphone use, aggressive behaviors, and prosocial altruistic tendencies in young adults. The sample consisted of 601 young adults (mean age = 19.96 years; SD = 2.27; 69.1% female) who were administered online assessments of experiences of humiliation on networks, problematic smartphone use, prosocial altruistic tendencies, and aggressiveness.
Language: en
Keywords
cyber victimization; aggressive behaviors; altruistic prosocial tendencies; mediated effects; problematic smartphone use