|
Citation
|
Asokan D, Mall A, Sankhe L, Jaganathasamy N, Pardeshi G. Indian J. Public Health 2024; 68(2): 175-179.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Indian Public Health Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38953802
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Dog bites pose a significant public health concern in India, necessitating an understanding of their epidemiological profile and spatial distribution. Adopting the One Health approach, which considers the interconnection of human, animal, and environmental health, is vital for developing effective interventions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Infant; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Animals; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Sex Distribution; Age Distribution; Geographic Information Systems; *Tertiary Care Centers; India/epidemiology; Dogs; *Bites and Stings/epidemiology; *Spatial Analysis; Rabies Vaccines/administration & dosage; Rabies/epidemiology/prevention & control