Citation
Bujosa Mateu A, Alegre Latorre L, Comas MV, Salom J, García Gasalla M, Planas Bibiloni L, Orfila Timoner J, Murillas Angoiti J. Int. Arch. Occup. Environ. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38955849
Abstract
PURPOSE: The effect of heat waves on mortality is well known, but current evidence on morbidity is limited. Establishing the consequences of these events in terms of morbidity is important to ensure communities and health systems can adapt to them.
Language: en
Keywords
Morbidity; Climate change; Heat stroke; Hospital admissions; Critical care unit admissions; Heat wave