Abstract

PURPOSE: The effect of heat waves on mortality is well known, but current evidence on morbidity is limited. Establishing the consequences of these events in terms of morbidity is important to ensure communities and health systems can adapt to them.



METHODS: We thus collected data on total daily emergency hospital admissions, admissions to critical care units, emergency department admissions, and emergency admissions for specific diagnoses to Hospital Universitario de Son Espases from 1 January 2005 to 31 December 2021. A heat wave was defined as a period of ≥ 2 days with a maximum temperature ≥ 35 °C, including a 7 day lag effect (inclusive). We used a quasi-Poisson generalized linear model to estimate relative risks (RRs; 95%CI) for heat wave-related hospital admissions.



RESULTS: Results showed statistically significant increases in total emergency admissions (RR 1.06; 95%CI 1 - 1.12), emergency department admissions (RR 1.12; 95%CI 1.07 - 1.18), and admissions for ischemic stroke (RR 1.26; 95%CI 1.02 - 1.54), acute kidney injury (RR 1.67; 95%CI 1.16 - 2.35), and heat stroke (RR 18.73, 95%CI 6.48 - 45.83) during heat waves.



CONCLUSION: Heat waves increase hospitalization risk, primarily for thromboembolic and renal diseases and heat strokes.

