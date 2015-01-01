Abstract

There is increasing evidence that musculoskeletal tissues are differentiallys regulated by sex hormones in males and females. The influence of sex hormones, in addition to other sex-based differences such as in anatomical alignment and immune-system function, impact the prevalence and severity of disease as well as the types of injuries that affect the musculoskeletal system and the outcomes of prevention measures and treatment. Literature specifically addressing sex differences related to the musculoskeletal system is limited, underscoring the imperative for both basic and clinical research on this topic. This review highlights areas of research that have implications for bone and cartilage health, including growth and development, sports injuries, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and bone frailty. It is clear that important aspects of the musculoskeletal system have been understudied. Consideration of how sex hormone therapy will affect musculoskeletal tissues in prepuberty, during puberty, and in adults is vital, yet little is known. The purpose of this article is to foster awareness and interest in advancing our understanding of how sex differences influence orthopaedic practice.

