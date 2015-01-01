Abstract

The main causes of injuries to the lower and middle third of the facial skeleton are traffic accidents, accidental falls, assaults, and sport. Regarding sports-related maxillofacial trauma, an 8-year retrospective study was conducted at the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, Italy. In all, 329 patients were included, of which we analyzed 35 patients with sports-related mandibular fractures. Specifically, we assessed the type of mandibular fracture reported, age, gender, number of fracture lines, association with other maxillofacial fractures, and treatment options. The causes of sports-related injuries are often multifactorial. Therefore, the aim of our study was to understand the correlation between the type of sport practiced and the most frequently reported pattern of mandibular fracture, highlighting how, depending on the sport, the mechanism of action is different and may correlate with a specific type of mandibular fracture.

