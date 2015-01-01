Abstract

Immigrant and refugee women are vulnerable to experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) due to a range of factors associated with immigration. This study aims to consolidate existing research concerning IPV among Iranian immigrant women and examine its impact on their lives. A comprehensive literature search for articles of any design published in the English language in the past 15 years was performed using Medline, Embase, CINAHL, International Bibliography of the Social Sciences (ProQuest) and PsycINFO databases. The topic of IPV among Iranian immigrant women has been underexplored in research, and only 11 studies were identified that met the inclusion criteria for this topic. The findings from these studies indicate that Iranian immigrant women have experienced different forms of IPV, with psychological IPV being prominent and replacing physical violence. These experiences have had adverse effects on the women's physical and mental health. The women's experiences of IPV were influenced by various cultural, religious, and individual factors. They predominantly sought informal help rather than accessing formal resources to address their situations. There is a need for rigorous studies to thoroughly investigate IPV among Iranian immigrant and refugee women. Such research is essential for establishing effective strategies that are culturally sensitive to reduce IPV incidents within this population. Moreover, it is essential to enhance IPV awareness among these women and ensure their access to formal resources that are proficient in addressing IPV. This comprehensive approach not only tackles the immediate issue but also fosters a safer environment and promotes long-term wellbeing within this community.

