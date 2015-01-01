SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Testoff AC, Pauley JL, Brewer M, Weidlich CP, Koru-Sengul T, Solle NS, Caban-Martinez AJ. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JOM.0000000000003173

PMID

38955804

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Estimate in a sample of U.S. fire investigators the: (1) prevalence of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) risk and mental health services use; and (2) association between organizational stigma and mental health disorders.

METHODS: Cross-sectional study design used to administer between November 2023 and January 2024, a 35-item behavioral/mental health survey.

RESULTS: Approximately 18.0% of fire investigators had GAD, 22.8% depression, and 18.2% PTSD risk. Organizational stigma about mental health disorders was reported by 53.3% of fire investigators. The most frequently used behavioral/mental health services were cognitive behavioral therapy (40.1%) and medication management (36.1%). Organizational stigma around reporting mental health disorders was significantly associated with PTSD risk (aOR = 5.25;[2.41-11.43]).

CONCLUSION: Mental health disorders are present in the fire investigator workforce and organizational stigma is associated with limited report of PTSD risk.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print