Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Heart rate variability (HRV) reflects the capacity to adapt to internal and environmental changes. Decreased HRV may indicate inadequate adaptive capacity. This study aims to investigate the relationship between the heart and brain's adaptive abilities, both at rest and when negative emotions are stimulated in depression.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: The study included 30 patients (20 female, 10 male) with major depression (mean age = 29.8 ± 7.8) and 30 healthy controls, all of whom had similar characteristics in terms of age and gender, selected through convenience sampling. The patients were drug-free at the time of the assessment. Holter recordings were obtained while subjects watched videos stimulating anger, fear, sadness, and a neutral video, and at rest, HRV parameters were calculated. To control for interindividual variability and account for paired sampling, linear mixed effects models were employed.



RESULTS: Watching the 'sadness video' led to an increase in low frequency band (LF) [LF change (Control vs depression); Difference:-620.80 df:107 t:-2.093 P:0.039] and LF/high frequency band ratio (LF/HF) [LF/HF change (control vs depression group); Difference:-1.718 df:105 t:-2.374 P:0.020] in the depression group. The video led to a decrease in LF and LF/HF in the controls. Although the differences between the conditions and interactions with the group were significant, the effects were independent of depression severity.



CONCLUSION: In depression, brain's regulatory effect on the heart differed from controls in the sadness condition, possibly due to increased arousal levels in subjects with depression and their inability to suppress sympathetic activity when a state of sadness is stimulated.

Language: en