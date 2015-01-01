Abstract

Suicide is a global public health challenge, yet considerable uncertainty remains regarding the associations of both behaviour-related and physiological factors with suicide attempts (SA). Here we first estimated polygenic risk scores (PRS) for SA in 334,706 UK Biobank participants and conducted phenome-wide association analyses considering 2,291 factors. We identified 246 (63.07%) behaviour-related and 200 (10.41%, encompassing neuroimaging, blood and metabolic biomarkers, and proteins) physiological factors significantly associated with SA-PRS, with robust associations observed in lifestyle factors and mental health. Further case-control analyses involving 3,558 SA cases and 149,976 controls mirrored behaviour-related associations observed with SA-PRS. Moreover, Mendelian randomization analyses supported a potential causal effect of liability to 58 factors on SA, such as age at first intercourse, neuroticism, smoking, overall health rating and depression. Notably, machine-learning classification models based on behaviour-related factors exhibited high discriminative accuracy in distinguishing those with and without SA (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve 0.909 ± 0.006). This study provides comprehensive insights into diverse risk factors for SA, shedding light on potential avenues for targeted prevention and intervention strategies.

Language: en