Citation
Sabri B, Mani SS, Kaduluri VPS. Reprod. Health 2024; 21(1): e94.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38951870
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence is a leading cause of poor health outcomes during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Therefore, there is a need for integrated domestic violence interventions in reproductive health care settings. India has one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates. This review aimed to identify characteristics of existing evidence-based integrated domestic violence and reproductive healthcare interventions in India to identify gaps and components of interventions that demonstrate effectiveness for addressing domestic violence.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Female; Domestic violence; India; Pregnancy; Intimate partner violence; Interventions; Systematic review; Reproductive Health Services; Gender-based violence; *Domestic Violence/prevention & control; *Reproductive Health; Family planning; Reproductive health