Abstract

Rapid urbanization increases psychological stress among pedestrians, potentially heightening mental health disorders. This study examines the role of street walls' visual and textural characteristics in stress recovery, using Qingdao as a case study. Virtual reality is employed to simulate five distinct street walls: yellow mortar, brown stone, red brick, green plant, and white mortar. The stress recovery effectiveness of these walls was evaluated through psychological and physiological indicators from 48 young college students.



RESULTS indicated that street walls with warm tones, particularly brown stone, significantly aid stress recovery. Psychologically, Restorative Components Scale was highest for brown stone at 1.13. Physiologically, it was linked with notable reductions in diastolic and pulse pressure (decreases of 2.95 mmHg and 2.27 mmHg, respectively), and enhanced parasympathetic activity, as evidenced by the fastest decrease in low frequency/high frequency ratio (LF/HF), and increases in pNN50 and RR (0.14-2.01% and 1.57-11.81 ms, respectively). For urban design, the incorporation of warm-toned materials and natural elements like stone is recommended for their superior restorative benefits.

Language: en