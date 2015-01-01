|
Zhang N, Zhao L, Shi J, Gao W. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e15115.
38956147
Rapid urbanization increases psychological stress among pedestrians, potentially heightening mental health disorders. This study examines the role of street walls' visual and textural characteristics in stress recovery, using Qingdao as a case study. Virtual reality is employed to simulate five distinct street walls: yellow mortar, brown stone, red brick, green plant, and white mortar. The stress recovery effectiveness of these walls was evaluated through psychological and physiological indicators from 48 young college students.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Young Adult; Urbanization; *Stress, Psychological; HRV; Psychophysiological health; Street wall; Stress recovery; Visual and textural characteristic