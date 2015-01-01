Abstract

Mountain protection forests can prevent natural hazards by reducing their onset and propagation probabilities. In fact, individual trees act as natural barriers against hydrogeomorphic events. However, assessing the structural strength of trees against these hazards is challenging, especially in a context of climate change due to the intensification of extreme events and changes in forest dynamics. Here, we focus on the mechanical analyses of two of the most common tree species across the Pyrenees (Abies alba Mill. and Fagus sylvatica L.) growing in two different areas (Spain and France), and affected by recurrent snow avalanche and rockfall events. We first performed 53 pulling test on mature trees, where the root-plate stiffness and the modulus of elasticity of the stems were evaluated. To further analyse the impact of forest management and climate on protective forests, we yielded information on tree growth using dendroecology techniques. Then, we assessed structure and neighbourhood characteristics for each target tree to account for the surrounding forest structure. Finally, using linear and structured equation models we tested if the mechanical capacity of the trees is determined either by functional traits (e.g. species, tree growth, diameter and height) or forest structural traits (e.g. tree density, tree structure and slenderness) or both.



Our results suggest that the forest neighbourhood influences tree mechanical capacity through two pathways, including both functional and structural traits. The individual stiffness parameter of trees is influenced by their functional traits, while their structural traits are more closely related with changes in the modulus of elasticity. Both species exhibit varying levels of dominance in different locations, which is related to their resilience to the diverse natural hazards they confront. Our findings provide relevant insights to anticipating management strategies for forests that serve as a protective barrier against natural hazards in the context of a changing climate.

