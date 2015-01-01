|
Citation
Yoshioka E, Hanley SJB, Sato Y, Saijo Y. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38953923
Abstract
PURPOSE: Previous studies have reported that levels of rurality and deprivation are factors associated with suicide risk. Reports on the association between rurality, deprivation and suicide incidence during the COVID-19 pandemic are scarce. The study aims to investigate how suicide rates evolved in areas with different levels of rurality and deprivation among Japanese adults aged 20 years or older between 2009 and 2022.
Keywords
|
COVID-19; Suicide; Japan; Joinpoint regression; Rurality; Socio-economic deprivation