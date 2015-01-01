|
Young people's mental health globally has been in decline. Because of their low perceived need, young people's services tend to be the first cut when budgets are reduced. There is a lack of evidence on how a reduction in services and opportunities for young people is associated with their mental health. Additionally, how this may be magnified by place and the assets and challenges of place. The aim of this study is to explore trends in young people's mental health measured by GHQ-12 over time in the twelve regions of the UK. We estimated an interrupted time series model using 2010 as a break point from which there was a shift in government policy to a prolonged period of large reductions in central government funding. Repeated cross-sectional data on young people aged 16-25 is used from the British Household Panel Survey and its successor survey UK Household Longitudinal Survey.
