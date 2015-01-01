Abstract

BACKGROUND: This project analyzed risk factors for emergency department (ED) utilization without readmission within 2 weeks post-discharge for survivors of gun violence.



METHODS: A hundred gun violence survivors admitted to a Level 1 trauma center were surveyed. Descriptive analyses and group comparisons were conducted between patients who did and did not use the ED. Factors analyzed are rooted in social determinants of health and clinical care related to the index hospitalization.



RESULTS: Of the 100 patients, 31 had an ED visit within 6 weeks, although most (87.1%) returned within 2 weeks of discharge. Factors significantly associated (p≤0.05) with a return ED visit included: not having an identified primary care provider, not having friends or family to count on for help, not having enough money to support themselves before return to work, and not feeling able to read discharge instructions.



CONCLUSION: Lack of a primary care provider, low health literacy and social support were associated with increased ED visits without readmission post-discharge. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III, Prognostic and Epidemiological.

