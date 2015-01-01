SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thomas JM, Thomas SA, Maxwell D. Violence Vict. 2024; 39(2): 219-239.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-2022-0060

PMID

38955469

Abstract

There is growing evidence suggesting an increased perception of control is associated with reduced psychological distress among survivors of sexual trauma. The current study advances the extant literature by investigating the association between depressive symptoms, sexual trauma, and an external locus of control or the perception life events are outside one's own control. To do so, we analyze data from the New Family Structures Study, a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults ages 18-39.

RESULTS from ordinary least square regression analyses suggest sexual trauma and an external locus of control are associated with significantly greater depressive symptoms and that external control exacerbates the association between sexual trauma and depression. Such findings suggest future research should investigate environmental control for sexual trauma survivors in areas such as prenatal care and the justice system.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; United States; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; mental health; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; depression; sexual violence; Survivors/psychology; *Depression; *Internal-External Control; *Sexual Trauma; locus of control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print