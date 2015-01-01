|
Thomas JM, Thomas SA, Maxwell D. Violence Vict. 2024; 39(2): 219-239.
(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)
38955469
There is growing evidence suggesting an increased perception of control is associated with reduced psychological distress among survivors of sexual trauma. The current study advances the extant literature by investigating the association between depressive symptoms, sexual trauma, and an external locus of control or the perception life events are outside one's own control. To do so, we analyze data from the New Family Structures Study, a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults ages 18-39.
Language: en
Humans; United States; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; mental health; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; depression; sexual violence; Survivors/psychology; *Depression; *Internal-External Control; *Sexual Trauma; locus of control