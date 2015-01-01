SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ascienzo S, Sprang G, Royse D. Violence Vict. 2024; 39(2): 143-167.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-2024-0003

PMID

38955470

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to explore potential similarities and differences in the ways boys and girls appraise and interpret their traumatic experiences, and better understand how gender roles, performance, and socialization processes may impact trauma experiences, appraisals, and narratives within the context of trauma-focused treatment. We used thematic analysis to analyze the trauma narratives of youth (N = 16) ages 8-16 who had experienced multiple types (M = 5.38) of child maltreatment and who were receiving Trauma-focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to address clinically elevated posttraumatic stress symptoms. Four themes emerged: variations in the content of negative cognitions, differences in relational emotion, adoption of socially prescribed gender roles, and symptom differences. Although many similarities existed in youth's trauma narratives, differences emerged that point to the importance of social context and the ways gender role expectations and socialization processes influence youth's appraisal of and responses to traumatic events.

FINDINGS indicate the importance of considering distress tolerance, relational emotion, gender identity development, and role socialization within the treatment milieu.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Child; Female; Male; Qualitative Research; Adolescent; gender; youth; Sex Factors; Gender Identity; posttraumatic stress disorder; Socialization; Narration; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy; Child Abuse/psychology; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology; Gender Role; trauma narrative; trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy

