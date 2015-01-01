Abstract

The integration of women victims of gender-based violence (WVGBV) in the labor market is key to women's autonomy and empowerment. After pursuing some personal stability in different domains (emotional, physical, relational, etc.), these women require a further step toward recovery, which is often related to financial independence and, therefore, to their integration in the labor market. In this article, we describe the results of a study that focused on the actions aimed at integrating WVGBV into the labor market in the region of Andalusia (Spain). Based on a qualitative methodology, we collected the narratives and perspectives of the different actors involved in these processes (public administrations, nongovernmental organizations, the business world, and the WVGBV). The results revealed a series of deficiencies in social intervention methodologies that can sometimes lead to greater social exclusion. In conclusion, we believe that more participatory methodologies in their design, incorporating the views of woman themselves, are necessary.

