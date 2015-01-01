Abstract

To more effectively respond to sexual assault in the United States, some jurisdictions have created sexual assault response teams (SARTs). SARTs involve members of multiple agencies tasked with responding to sexual assault within a jurisdiction, such as law enforcement, advocates, prosecutors, and sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs). Despite hundreds of jurisdictions utilizing SARTs, and the Department of Justice establishing guidelines, SARTs vary across jurisdictions in their form and function. To clarify this, the current research outlines two studies to better understand the logistics and functioning of one SART. In Study 1, for over nearly 2 years, SART meetings were observed and notes were taken on representation of agencies, time spent on cases, and possible challenges. Overall, the SART met consistently, with representation of major stakeholders at each meeting. Stakeholder agencies remained consistent and most time spent in the meetings was on case review. In Study 2, 10 members of SART were interviewed to assess perceptions of SART. These interviews were independently qualitatively coded for both factual and thematic codes. Areas of focus included perceived logistics of the SART and expertise of members that make up an effective SART. Overall, on average, members had been part of the SART for 3.5 years, felt required to attend the meetings as part of their role, and shared that all members (i.e., law enforcement, district attorney, victim advocates, and SANEs) had expertise on differing subjects that effectively made the SART work well. Importantly, qualitative perceptions from members of the SART (Study 2) lined up with the independent observation of SART meetings (Study 1). Ultimately, the results from this body of research could delineate specific actions that a jurisdiction implementing a SART could utilize.

