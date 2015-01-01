Abstract

OBJECTIVE To assess the influences of self-and interviewer-administered methods on the scores of anxiety and depression questionnaires among the patients with sports injuries.



METHODS A total of 532 participants with sports injuries treated in the Sports Medicine Center of West China Hospital,Sichuan University from November 2022 to May 2023 were included.They were randomly assigned to either the interviewer-administered group (n=270) or the self-administered group (n=262) to complete the generalized anxiety disorder (GAD-7) and the patient health questionnaire (PHQ-9) scales.The total scores and prevalence rates of anxiety and depression were compared between the two groups.



RESULTS There was no statistically significant difference in gender,occupation,or surgical site between the two groups (all P>0.05).The self-administered group had higher scores of GAD-7 and PHQ-9 scales than the interviewer-administered group (P<0.001,P<0.001).A greater proportion of participants in the self-administered group than in the interview-administered group met the criteria for mild to moderate anxiety and depression (P<0.001,P=0.002).The prevalence rates of moderate to severe anxiety (GAD-7≥10) and depression (PHQ-9≥10) showed no statistically significant difference between the two groups (P=0.761,P=0.086).



CONCLUSION This study demonstrates that the participants in the self-administered group are more likely to report mild to moderate symptoms of anxiety and depression than those in the interviewer-administered group.



目的 探讨采用自填法和访谈法对运动损伤患者焦虑和抑郁心理量表评估结果的影响。方法 2022年11月至2023年5月四川大学华西医院运动医学中心收治的运动损伤患者532例,随机分为访谈组(n=270)和自填组(n=262),分别填写广泛性焦虑量表(GAD-7)和患者健康问卷(PHQ-9)。比较两组患者量表得分和不同程度焦虑、抑郁的患病率。结果 两组患者性别、职业和手术部位差异均无统计学意义(P均>0.05)。自填组GAD-7、PHQ-9量表得分高于访谈组(P<0.001,P<0.001)。自填组报告轻、中度焦虑和抑郁的比例高于访谈组(P<0.001,P=0.002)。两组患者中重度焦虑(GAD-7≥10分)、抑郁(PHQ-9≥10分)患病率差异无统计学意义(P=0.761,P=0.086)。结论 自填组评估的焦虑和抑郁症状相对较严重。

