Abstract

This paper highlights the critical issue of mental health and suicide risk among doctors amidst healthcare system challenges. Despite job security, doctors face a heightened risk of mental health problems and suicide, exacerbated by various factors including profession-related traits and burnout. Stigma and professional fears hinder support-seeking.



The paper emphasizes the need for systemic changes, early intervention, and robust support systems to address these challenges, underlining the importance of safeguarding healthcare professionals' mental well-being.