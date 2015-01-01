SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chakravorty TA. The Physician 2023; 8(3): 1-10.

(Copyright © 2023, British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO))

10.38192/1.8.3.8

This paper highlights the critical issue of mental health and suicide risk among doctors amidst healthcare system challenges. Despite job security, doctors face a heightened risk of mental health problems and suicide, exacerbated by various factors including profession-related traits and burnout. Stigma and professional fears hinder support-seeking.

The paper emphasizes the need for systemic changes, early intervention, and robust support systems to address these challenges, underlining the importance of safeguarding healthcare professionals' mental well-being.
