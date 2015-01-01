Abstract

BACKGROUND:

The mental health challenges within India's LGBTQ+ community are often overlooked, making it essential to study suicide ideation within this population.



Materials and Methods:

A cross-sectional study was done with an online structured survey consisting of 12 questions related to socio-demographic characteristics, mental health, discrimination and suicidal thoughts. The sampling method used in this research paper was the snowball technique. In the data analysis, the Chi-square test was conducted using SPSS Software.



Results:

A sample of 59 LGBTQ+ people in India was collected. Gay (54%), bisexual (19%), lesbian (12%), non-binary (7%), pansexual (5%) and transgender (3%) participated in this study. Suicidal thoughts occurred to 66.07% of them at least once in their lives. Those who had previously experienced verbal abuse had much higher suicidal thoughts (P = 0.05 with a 95% confidence interval).



Conclusion:

To broaden the dialogue on suicide prevention, it is imperative that we actively incorporate LGBTQ+ individuals. This can be achieved through initiatives such as establishing counselling centres, wellness hubs and healing facilities, amongst other essential measures.

Language: en