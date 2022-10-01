Abstract

This study aimed to determine suicide, suicidal ideation and related predisposing factors among university students. The sample of this cross-sectional study included 1,451 students studying at a university in Sanlırfa between October 1, 2022 and January 1, 2023. Data were collected online using a questionnaire prepared by the researchers and the Suicide Probability Scale (SPS). The mean SPS score of the students was 73.53 ± 17.41. Sub-dimension scores were 26.55 ± 7.10 for the hopelessness sub-dimension, 12.19 ± 3.75 for the suicidal ideation sub-dimension, 12.21 ± 3.75 for the hostility sub-dimension and 22.5 ± 5.50 for the negative self-evaluation sub-dimension. Furthermore, it was observed that the total SPS score was higher in those with a monthly income of 20 $ or less, smokers and substance users, those with a psychiatric history, those who had attempted suicide before, those with a history of attempted suicide in their family or environment, those who used psychiatric drugs and those who had been subjected to harassment or abuse before (p ˂ 0.05). Addressing the possibility of suicide among university students and conducting periodic screenings in terms of mental health will contribute to planning preventive mental health services for university students.

