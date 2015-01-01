Abstract

The messages of the days allocated according to the calendar are combined with an interdisciplinary and interdepartmental approach, methodological foundations of the organization and practice of psychiatry, suicide and Psycho - Oncology in the cross-fields of Psychiatry, Psychology and sociology. The field of synthetic knowledge includes biopsychosocial aspects of carcinogenesis, manifestations, course and outcomes of cancer, "normal" emotional reactions and behavior, mental disorders of cancer patients at all stages of disease and treatment, diverse and elastic needs of the patient and his environment, burden of family and professionals, protective (sanogenic) factors [2, 3].

Language: en