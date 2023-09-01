SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baser O, Rodchenko K, Zeng Y. Value Health 2023; 26(12): S206.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1016/j.jval.2023.09.1061

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Over 4.53 million arrests were made in 2021 in the United States. People under 26 were more likely to be arrested than those who were older. Although mental health disparities have been found in the incarcerated population, the subject was not closely examined for young adults. This study explores the relationship between a history of arrest and mental health concerns in adults between 18 and 25 years old.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print