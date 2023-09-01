|
Baser O, Rodchenko K, Zeng Y. Value Health 2023; 26(12): S206.
(Copyright © 2023, International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Over 4.53 million arrests were made in 2021 in the United States. People under 26 were more likely to be arrested than those who were older. Although mental health disparities have been found in the incarcerated population, the subject was not closely examined for young adults. This study explores the relationship between a history of arrest and mental health concerns in adults between 18 and 25 years old.
