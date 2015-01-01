|
Dawson K, Deane FP, Miller LM. Curr. Psychol. 2024; 43(17): 15771-15786.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
We examined the relationship between pre-existing beliefs regarding the functions of self-harm and helping/discriminatory responses in an undergraduate sample (N = 237). Helping and discriminatory responses to self-harm were compared with an existing psychophysical measure that generated thresholds for helping intentions based on the frequency of self-harm behaviors (scratches) presented (Turner et al. in Journal of Psychopathology and Behavioral Assessment, 2021). Participants viewed one of three vignettes depicting self-harm as either hidden or displayed with a third control condition where no information about the self-harm was provided (control). The vignettes aimed to infer either an interpersonal (displayed) or intrapersonal (hidden) motivation (vs the control). Participants completed questionnaires assessing responses towards the vignette, help-seeking attitudes, beliefs about the functions of self-harm, and a computer-based task assessing helping-intentions for self-harm.
Language: en
Attribution model; Functions; Public stigma; Self-harm