Citation
Jahani Dolatabad E, Ashayeri T, Shiri M. Strateg. Res. Soc. Probl. 2023; 12(3): 41-62.
Vernacular Title
بررسی رابطۀ شاخصهای کلان اقتصادی با نرخ خودکشی در استانهای کشور: تحلیل ثانویۀ آمارهای 1390-1400
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, University of Isfahan, Technology and Research Department)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Introduction Recent statistics reveal a concerning increase in suicide rates, particularly during the 2010s in Iran. What's noteworthy is the correlation between this rise in suicide rates and economic shifts during the same period. An examination of the country's economic indicators from 2011 to 2021 highlights deterioration in economic conditions, particularly evidenced by escalating inflation rates, the Gini coefficient, and unemployment. Essentially, the upward trajectory of these indicators coincides with a significant surge in suicide rates across the country. Consequently, the pivotal question driving this research was the extent to which economic conditions influenced the surge in suicide rates in Iran and whether variations in suicide rates among the country's provinces could be elucidated by economic factors. Thus, the primary objective of this study was to "explore the correlation between macroeconomic indicators and suicide rates among the country's provinces" with a focus on analyzing provincial statistics from 2011 to 2021. Materials & Methods This research adopted a documentary method and relied on secondary analysis. Two sets of data were utilized: suicide-related data sourced from the Iranian Forensic Medical Organization and economic indicators obtained from the Iranian Statistics Center. These indicators encompassed GDP, Gini coefficient, unemployment rate, economic participation rate, and inflation rate. The study encompassed a 10-year period from 2011 to 2021, during which these data were scrutinized to address the fundamental research inquiries. The unit of analysis in this study was "province", encompassing all 31 provinces of the country. The aim was to comprehensively compare the statistics related to the aforementioned indicators and their developments across these provinces. SPSS software was employed for data analysis. It is important to note that this research considered both the average of the indicators during the examined years and their changes over this period. One limitation of this research pertained to the discussion of the data and statistics used. The study relied on official statistics related to suicide and economic variables, which might, at times, lack complete reliability due to factors, such as confidentiality or security. However, given the statistical constraints and the absence of alternative reliable information, this study assumed the veracity of the provided statistics. The authors declared that the validity of this information was assumed based on the credibility of the organizations providing it.
Language: en
Vernacular Abstract
خودکشی عملی فردی و بهطور فیزیکی، با قطع حیات این جهانی همراه است، اما واقعیتی اجتماعی است که از مسائل کلان اقتصادی (بیسازمانی اقتصادی) تأثیر میگیرد. به تعبیری خودکشی نشانۀ نفرت، بیگانگی، بیزاری و رنج انسان است. هدف اصلی پژوهش، مطالعۀ رابطۀ شاخصهای کلان اقتصادی با نرخ خودکشی است. روش پژوهش از نوع تحلیل ثانویه، در بازۀ زمانی 1390-1400، بهصورت تمامشماری به روش تعمدی در استانهای کشور انتخاب شده است. نتایج، افزایش خودکشی را همزمان با افزایش بیثباتی مؤلفههای اقتصادی در جامعه نشان میدهد. مطابق رگرسیون چندگانۀ پژوهش، سه متغیر کلان اقتصادی ازجمله تغییرات تولید ناخالص داخلی (بتای 344/0-)، نرخ بیکاری (بتای 323/0) و تغییرات نرخ تورم (بتای 2967/0) در استانهای کشور، طی بازۀ زمانی 1390-1400 به افزایش نرخ خودکشی منجر شده است. به این ترتیب حمایتگرها و کنترلدهندههای افکار خودکشی، در جریان فشارهای اقتصادی، کارکرد، اثربخشی و کارایی خود برای محافظت از فرد در برابر رفتارهای پرخطر، خودکشی را از دست میدهند و فرد خود را ناتوان، ضعیف، از خود بیگانه و مستأصل در برابر تغییرات سریع، ناهماهنگ و شدید اقتصادی میبیند و اقدام به خودکشی میکند.