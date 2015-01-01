Abstract

The policies of the vast majority of nations and jurisdictions prioritize the prevention of suicide. In an effort to comprehend and eventually prevent suicide, psychologists, social scientists and forensic specialists from a variety of disciplines have provided suicide theories to explain the characteristics that render certain individuals more susceptible to suicidal behavior than most others. This review of the international practices for the continuation of suicide prevention in probation considers risk factors for suicide in probation, how probation can provide initiatives for prevention strategies, and what is currently identified as strategies to lower suicide among persons who are on probation supervision, generating the best practices and evidence. The aim of this review is to explore how to provide suicide prevention program (SPP) to probationers and what are best international practices that ensure the continuation of the suicide prevention program after early conditional release of a prisoner. The author examines implications of findings resulted from these studies and makes suggestions for possible best practices. The programs designed to improve the mental health of at-risk offenders need to be reliable and thoroughly evaluated for effectiveness in probation. Additional services for mentally disturbed offenders need to be arranged after their release from prison in order to be reintegrated into the community. Practical implications are examined.