Abstract

With the publication of the DSM-5 manual, gambling is placed in the category of behavioral addictions and renamed Gambling Disorder, along with substance addictions, in the substance and addictive disorders category. A change is made, compared to the DSM-IV that we could consider fundamental that is the shift of gambling from the impulse control chapter to the addiction chapter, in line with scientific research in recent years that has placed gambling closer to the addictive disorder.

The hypothesis of this paper is to test whether between the relevancies and risk factors involved in substance use disorders and addiction disorders, of which gambling disorder is currently the only categorized disorder, there may be an analogy for what concerns suicide risk.

KEYWORDS:Gambling disorder; addictions; suicide risk

