Abstract

Suicide-related issues are among those that have been the focus of philosophers of all time. The attitude to the problem of suicide as a social phenomenon from biblical times to the present should also be talked about by today's students, so the research work with gifted students will be effective, because today's children wonder who they are, what their mission is and the meaning of life and death raises the question of the social meaning of suicide. Philosophy and religion, law and duty, social and public are intertwined here. Christianity considers suicide a sin. Although there are examples in the Old Testament where cases of voluntary death look like heroic deeds. Suicide becomes an absolutely sinful act at a certain historical time, when it has become too frequent. Adjustments to Christian ethics with its prohibitions were made by the Enlightenment and the right to shorten one's life became one's personal choice. The article presents the research of gifted students on the question of attitudes towards suicide from ancient times to the Middle Ages (group 1); attitudes towards suicide from the Middle Ages to the present (group 2); attitudes towards suicide from the New Age to the present (group 3). The research work is carried out for the purpose of condemning any manifestations of suicidal behavior, deep understanding of this problem from the most ancient times to the present.