Abstract

It's been documented that the COVID-19 outbreak has heightened fear, anxiety, and apprehension among people during lockdown and economic crisis. In this study, we aim to examine the level of future anxiety and suicide ideation among the general public during the COVID-19 period. The study is cross-sectional and conducted in Pakistan, we were collected data from adults (N = 4589) between 2020 and 2021. We employed multiple logistic regressions to examine the relationships between future anxiety and socio-demographic factors, as well as suicide-related behavioral characteristics. Among the participants, 62% have mild future anxiety, 21% reported moderate anxiety and 16% experienced severe anxiety. In term of suicidal ideation, 60% of participants had just a passing thought of suicide, 30% displayed moderate suicidal thoughts, and (9.1%) acknowledged having had suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide (a total of 233 individuals). Notably, individuals who were divorced and living in urban areas had significantly higher rates of suicidal ideation. Moreover, those falling in the middle and upper income brackets reported having suicidal thoughts. The findings from the scale indicated that women experience higher level of future anxiety and suicidal ideation compared to males.

