Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Discuss the profile of indigenous suicide deaths in Brazil, identify the epidemiological profile of indigenous suicide deaths between 2015 and 2018, and discuss risk factors for suicide.



METHODology: it is a descriptive, exploratory, retrospective research, with a qualitative approach, with public domain data collection. The research sample will consist of the number of suicide deaths in the indigenous population in Brazil recorded by the Secretary of Health Surveillance, of the Ministry of Health in the years 2015 to 2018.



RESULTS: The highest rate of indigenous suicide mortality in the country was found in the Central-West region, where the rate is 35.6% per 100 thousand inhabitants, subsequently the North region presents 24.1 per 100 thousand inhabitants. The age group with the highest risk is among adolescents and young adults, with 15 to 19 years of age corresponding to 49.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, and 20-29 years of age with 30.7 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.



CONCLUSION: It is necessary to monitor the Brazilian indigenous population and to develop studies regarding suicide prevention.



KEYWORDS: Indigenous Mental Health, Suicide, Indigenous Mortality.



Objetivo: Discutir sobre o perfil da mortalidade de indígenas por suícidio no Brasil, identificar o perfil epidemiológico das mortes por suicídio de indígenas entre 2015 e 2018 e discutir sobre os fatores de risco para o suícidio. Metodologia: Trata-se de uma pesquisa descritiva, exploratória, retrospectiva, com abordagem tipo qualitativa, com coletas de dados de domínio público. A amostra da pesquisa foi constituída pelo número de mortalidade por suicídios na população indígena no Brasil registrados pela Secretaria de Vigilância em Saúde, do Ministério da Saúde nos anos de 2015 a 2018. Resultados: A taxa mais alta de mortalidade por suícidio indígena no país, foi encontrada na região Centro-oeste, onde a taxa é de 35,6% por 100 mil habitantes, subsequentemente a região Norte apresenta 24,1 por 100 mil habitantes. A faixa etária com maior risco está entre os adolescentes e jovens adultos, sendo esses 15 a 19 anos de idade que correspondem a 49,8 mortes por 100 mil habitantes, e 20-29 anos de idade com 30,7 mortes por 100 mil habitantes. Conclusão: É necessário acompanhamento da população indígena brasileira e desenvolver estudos com relação a prevenção ao suicídio.